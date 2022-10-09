Heartland Votes

Crews respond to fire in downtown Gatlinburg

Additional information has not been released.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews responded to a fire in downtown Gatlinburg Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the city said the Gatlinburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg at 6:39 a.m. on October 9.

As of 8:30 a.m., crews with the GFD and Pigeon Forge Fire Department were on the scene, actively working the fire, officials said.

Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg is closed from the intersection at Traffic Light No. 6 to the intersection at Reagen Drive, according to a release.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Additional information has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7.
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello
A sign of lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock.
Low water around Tower Rock
A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health...
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after...
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.
Heartland Football Friday 10/7

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals met on Saturday for the second game of a...
Phillies win Game 2 of NL Wild Card series 2-0
The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend.
Colorfest held in downtown Anna
The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend.
Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest celebrates area's German heritage
The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Riverfront flea market returns to downtown Cape Girardeau