Colorfest held in downtown Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - People from across the southern Illinois area gathered in downtown Anna on Saturday, October 8 for the Union County Colorfest.

This festival featured arts and crafts, painting for the kids and a variety of vendors which include local wineries.

We saw firsthand people enjoying the music and atmosphere. One woman we talked with said she thinks it’s important to support the local event and businesses in the area.

“I like to keep everything local and everybody keep together and to just love everyone. Bring it all out and keep it home,” Laura Guined said.

We also talked with a local vendor at the event. Peachbarn Winery and Cafe’s Isabel Camacho said not only do they get to meet with the public but it helps get their company name out there as well.

“It definitely puts our name out there,” Camacho said. “Peachbarn Winery and Café has not been a part of the wine trail for very long. We started in December of 2019. Of course we are trying to do events like this to put our name out there and let people know we do exist.”

Visitors at the event were also able to visit the many downtown shops in the area that were open.

