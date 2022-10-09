Heartland Votes

Colorfest held in downtown Anna, Ill.

Children paint on the sidewalk as part of the Colorfest event in Anna, Illinois.
Children paint on the sidewalk as part of the Colorfest event in Anna, Illinois.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - People from across the southern Illinois area gathered in downtown Anna on Saturday, October 8 for the Union County Colorfest.

This festival featured arts and crafts, painting for the kids and a variety of vendors which include local wineries.

We saw firsthand people enjoying the music and atmosphere. One woman we talked with said she thinks it’s important to support the local event and businesses in the area.

“I like to keep everything local and everybody keep together and to just love everyone. Bring it all out and keep it home,” Laura Guined said.

We also talked with a local vendor at the event. Peachbarn Winery and Cafe’s Isabel Camacho said not only do they get to meet with the public but it helps get their company name out there as well.

“It definitely puts our name out there,” Camacho said. “Peachbarn Winery and Café has not been a part of the wine trail for very long. We started in December of 2019. Of course we are trying to do events like this to put our name out there and let people know we do exist.”

Visitors at the event were also able to visit the many downtown shops in the area that were open.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health...
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Ameren Missouri crews worked at Minnesota Ave. and College St. to restore power in Cape...
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Boil water advisory lifted for Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7.
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello
A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after...
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
People at the Oktoberfest celebration enjoyed various types of beer while walking the Uptown...
People take over Uptown Jackson for Oktoberfest celebration
A customer looks at some products at the Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market.
Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau