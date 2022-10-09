19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.

The report states the teen, from East Prairie, was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick when it hit a sandbar and overturned.

He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital by ambulance with reportedly serious injuries.

