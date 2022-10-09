Heartland Votes

160th anniversary of the battle of Perryville

WKYT News at 6:00 PM sunday CW
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - This weekend marks the 160th anniversary of the battle of Perryville.

This was the largest and last major battle of the civil war held in Kentucky leaving the state under union control.

As Abraham Lincoln once said, “I’d like to have God on my side. “But in order to save the union, I need Missouri and Maryland. I fear if I lose Kentucky, I will lose the whole game.”

“It was on October 8th, 1862, 160 years ago,” said Bryan Bush, Park Manger for Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site. “This battle lasted five hours and there were over 8,000 casualties.”

This weekend, thousands of people came out to experience history.

“Way over 1300 reenactors and they are from all over the country,” said Bush.

The reenactment had brought out large crowds also due to the nice weather.

“I know some of you will say it’s a little chilly, but when you are wearing wool, it is perfect weather for us,” said Bush. “The crowds have been absolutely phenomenal.”

The American Battlefield Trust said that the battle of Perryville site is one of the most preserved and intact battlefields in the United States today.

“To commemorate the day it happened is so rare, plus the reason why the reenactors like it is because we are reenacting on the actual site where it happened and there are not a lot of places you can do that anymore,” said Bush.

Between the battle and historical apparel, it was tons of family fun, giving a glimpse of life in the 1860′s.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign of lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock.
Low water around Tower Rock
A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7.
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello
A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after...
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Crews fighting fire in downtown Gatlinburg

Latest News

People enjoyed the food at the 5th Annual Van Buren Fall Festival.
More than 7,000 people attend Van Buren Fall Festival
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals met on Saturday for the second game of a...
Phillies win Game 2 of NL Wild Card series 2-0
The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend.
Colorfest held in downtown Anna
The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend.
Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest celebrates area's German heritage