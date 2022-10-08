Heartland Votes

Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals

The Philadelphia Phillies will try to sweep a two-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday
Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa (33) scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina...
Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa (33) scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during the ninth inning in Game 1 of a National League wild card baseball playoff series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (93-69, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.

St. Louis is 53-28 in home games and 93-69 overall. The Cardinals have gone 69-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 40-41 record on the road and an 87-75 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Phillies are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .317 batting average, and has 41 doubles, 35 home runs, 79 walks and 115 RBI. Brendan Donovan is 9-for-32 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm is fifth on the Phillies with a .278 batting average, and has 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 72 RBI. Jean Segura is 10-for-32 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: day-to-day (finger), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

