Heartland Votes

Ozzy Osbourne launches cosmetics line

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has released a makeup line, complete with a coffin-shaped...
Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has released a makeup line, complete with a coffin-shaped eyeshadow palette.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has launched a new line of cosmetics just in time for Halloween.

The makeup line is in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty and comes complete with a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette.

The products are reportedly available at Ulta and on Rock and Boll Beauty’s website.

The collection features dark shades and macabre packaging in line with the singer’s own style, which has often featured dramatic dark eye makeup looks.

Unfortunately for Black Sabbath fans, around half of the items in the collaboration were already sold out as of Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health...
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Ameren Missouri crews worked at Minnesota Ave. and College St. to restore power in Cape...
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Boil water advisory lifted for Cape Girardeau

Latest News

FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Truck bomb hits bridge to Crimea, hurts Russian supply lines
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say
Marijuana plants
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say
A huge blast severely damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea to the Russian...
Damage reported strategic bridge in Crimea