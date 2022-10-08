First Alert: Sunny and cool today

(KFVS) - Today will be sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid-60s north to low 70s south.

Brian Alworth says tonight will be the coldest night of the season, so far.

Clear skies, calm winds and very dry conditions will help temps fall well below model number again. Lows should range from around 30 degrees ihn valley locations to the mid-30s near Kennett.

It’ll be cold enough for some scattered frost despite the dry conditions.

Sunday will be sunny and slightly warmer.

The upcoming work week will feature a quick warming trend with highs back into the 80s, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’re tracking a cold front that’s expected to move through the region Wednesday night into early Thursday. This could bring our first chance of rain in several weeks, but rainfall is not guaranteed for everyone and is likely to be spotty.

Regardless, a few thunderstorms look possible along and behind the front on Wednesday night. The rain showers will push out by Thursday morning.

The best chances of rain right now look to be just to our northwest and just to our southeast.

