Heartland Votes

First Alert: Sunny and cool today

Your First Alert morning forecast on 10/8.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today will be sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid-60s north to low 70s south.

Brian Alworth says tonight will be the coldest night of the season, so far.

Clear skies, calm winds and very dry conditions will help temps fall well below model number again. Lows should range from around 30 degrees ihn valley locations to the mid-30s near Kennett.

It’ll be cold enough for some scattered frost despite the dry conditions.

Sunday will be sunny and slightly warmer.

The upcoming work week will feature a quick warming trend with highs back into the 80s, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’re tracking a cold front that’s expected to move through the region Wednesday night into early Thursday. This could bring our first chance of rain in several weeks, but rainfall is not guaranteed for everyone and is likely to be spotty.

Regardless, a few thunderstorms look possible along and behind the front on Wednesday night. The rain showers will push out by Thursday morning.

The best chances of rain right now look to be just to our northwest and just to our southeast.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health...
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Ameren Missouri crews worked at Minnesota Ave. and College St. to restore power in Cape...
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Boil water advisory lifted for Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Outlook
A frost advisory was issued for some northern counties in the Heartland for Saturday morning.
First Alert: Frost advisory issued for some northern counties on Sat.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Frost likely this weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
FROST is likely this weekend!