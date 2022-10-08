Heartland Votes

First Alert Saturday Outlook

Frost likely tonight.....plus......showers possible (but not guaranteed) next week.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
  After a chilly morning (frost possible in parts of S IL and SE MO) today will  be sunny and coolish with highs ranging from the mid 60s north to low 70s south.  Tonight (Saturday night into Sunday morning) will be the coldest night of the season thus far.  Clear skies, calm winds and very dry conditions will allow temps to fall well below advertised model numbers again…so automated weather apps will be too warm.  Lows should range from around 30° in valley locations to the mid 30s near Kennett….cold enough for some scattered frost despite the dry conditions.  Sunday will end up as a sunny and slightly warmer day…again a bit warmer than automated numbers because of the extremely dry conditions.

The upcoming work week will feature a quick warming trend, with highs back into the 80s especially Tuesday and Wednesday.  Models continue to advertise a cold front moving through the region Wednesday night into early Thursday.  This presents our first chance of rain in many weeks…but rainfall is certainly not guaranteed for everyone as precip is likely to be spotty…and some areas are likely to get missed.  In any event,  a few showers and thunderstorms look possible along and behind the front Wednesday night…with showers pushing out by Thursday morning.  The best chances of rain right now look to be just to our northwest and just to our southeast, unfortunately.

Frost likely this weekend