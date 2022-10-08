First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Frost Advisories are in effect for most of the region tonight, as this will be coldest night of the season thus far for most of the Heartland. Clear skies, calm winds and anomalously dry conditions should allow air temps to drop a few degrees colder than forecast model numbers…in fact some valley locations may drop a bit below freezing by daybreak. Otherwise, Sunday will be sunny and pleasant, with temps climbing about 40° to highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday night will be clear again but not as cold.

Southwest flow will bring a quick warming trend as we get into the work week, with highs in the low to mid 80s Monday thru Wednesday. We continue to look at a chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm from late Wednesday afternoon (northwest) through Thursday morning (southeast). Rain chances look decent but not overwhelming, so there is a chance that although we’ll have some action on radar, some areas may get missed by rainfall once again. Behind this system, we’ll have cooler and dry conditions again for the end of the week and next weekend.

