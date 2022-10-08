Heartland Votes

Cape residents formerly from Flint, Mich. react to recent water crisis

A Flint, Mich. couple reacts to the water crisis in Cape Girardeau.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - James and Velencia Young both lived 13 years in Flint, Michigan where there’s an on-going water crisis.

They moved their family of six to Cape in early August of this year.

They both said, “We’ve been through this whole system before. Living in Flint, you don’t trust the water...off tap so...we kind of had to change the way we started doing things, and we already drink bottled water and filtered water so it just kinda just helped.”

Bottled water is their go-to despite where they are.

A power outage occurred earlier today, and Velencia Young said she, “We have the water thing going on, then the power outage, I’m like what’s next?!”

The water boil advisory has been lifted and water is clean and safe to drink according to the city of Cape

