573 Film Festival to give kids a shot at being filmmakers

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The 573 Film Festival will give kids the chance to shoot a short film and attend the premiere in October.

On Oct 14, 15, and 23, kids will take a step into the world of cinema as part of a partnership between the Perryville and the Semo Council of the Arts.

Kids will be given a short film scipt, after which they will plan their films.

Using props, actors and different locations provided by organizers, students will then team up to shoot.

The event is for kids age 7 to 18.

The fee is $25, and participants can register on the 573 Film Festival website.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.