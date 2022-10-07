Heartland Votes

Union County Colorfest coming to Anna, Ill.

Colorfest will include local wineries and will serve beer as well
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Those in city of Anna, Ill. will have the opportunity to enjoy vendors and fun events on Saturday, with the Union County Colorfest.

On October 8, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Colorfest will take place on East Davie and Lafayette streets.

The event will include arts and crafts, multiple boutiques, and a Paint the Town kids event. There will also be local wineries and food booths present at Colorfest.

There will be live music playing as well. From 3 p.m. to 4:30, the Ethan Stephenson Band will open the event. From 4:30 to 6 p.m., BJ Reach will take over the stage. And starting at 6 p.m., the Deuce Denninger band will finish the live music.

