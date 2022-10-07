Heartland Votes

‘Unbelievably wild’: Turkey breaks into home, evades police capture

Video shows the frantic turkey inside a living room with two police officers and the homeowner. (Source: Miami Township Police / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Gray News) – A wild turkey broke through a window into an Ohio home and managed to evade capture.

The Miami Township Police Department shared body cam footage from the incident, which happened Monday evening.

Video shows the frantic turkey inside a living room with two police officers and the homeowner. One officer uses a net to attempt to capture the bird, while the homeowner records the incident on her phone, saying she may need the evidence for home insurance purposes.

The homeowner can be heard telling the officers that the bird flew through the window, shattering it. Dozens of pieces of glass are seen all over the floor.

Eventually, the officer with the net gets a hold of the bird, but just as he is trying to remove the animal from the house, the turkey escapes the net. It then manages to find its way out of the window and into the woods on its own.

The police department said this was “the first time we’ve been dispatched for wild turkey breaking into a house and then breaking out.”

It’s unclear if the turkey was injured, but police described the incident as “unbelievably wild.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health...
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Boil water advisory lifted for Cape Girardeau
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
The Perry County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is looking for these two men in connection with a...
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is shown in her office on Tuesday, Jan. 4,...
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
Edward Howell, pictured with his wife and two children, sprang into action when he came across...
Good Samaritan placed on ventilator after saving others in fiery ambulance crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan...
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 12-year-old girl, 7-month-old boy
Friday was Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.
Phillies win Game 1 of NL Wild Card series 6-3
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor