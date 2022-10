ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Phillies beat the Cardinals 6-3 on Friday, October 7.

It was Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Friday’s game was the eighth time these teams match up this season.

Game 2 will be on Saturday, starting at 7:37 p.m., and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

