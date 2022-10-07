Heartland Votes

Nationwide rallies Saturday for “Women’s Wave” for reproductive rights

More than 420 events are planned in all 50 states.
(FILE) Thousands rally for the annual Women's March in Washington, DC. (July 9, 2022)
(FILE) Thousands rally for the annual Women's March in Washington, DC. (July 9, 2022)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Saturday October 8th, one month before Election Day, hundreds of thousands of women are expected to rally nationwide in a day of action to raise awareness for reproductive rights ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The event is being called “Women’s Wave” with more than 420 events planned in all 50 states. Gray Washington News Bureau’s Nicole Neuman speaks to Rachel Carmona, the Executive Director of the Women’s March about the events.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health...
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Boil water advisory lifted for Cape Girardeau
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
The Perry County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is looking for these two men in connection with a...
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is shown in her office on Tuesday, Jan. 4,...
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
Edward Howell, pictured with his wife and two children, sprang into action when he came across...
Good Samaritan placed on ventilator after saving others in fiery ambulance crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan...
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 12-year-old girl, 7-month-old boy
Friday was Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.
Phillies win Game 1 of NL Wild Card series 6-3
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor