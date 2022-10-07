Heartland Votes

Mo. DNR encouraging residents to report drought impacts

According to DNR, drought conditions expanded this week from 82 percent to 94 percent of Missouri impacted.
According to DNR, drought conditions expanded this week from 82 percent to 94 percent of Missouri impacted.(WHSV)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, drought conditions across the state are worsening and are not expected to improve soon.

DNR is encouraging people to submit reports about drought conditions in their local area. Drought-related information for a specific area can be easily completed and submitted via an online survey to the national Condition Monitoring Observer Reports service.

“Reports of local conditions are a key tool in assessing the changing drought situation,” said Erin Fanning, director of the department’s Water Resources Center. “These reports help local, state and national decision makers assess drought conditions and impacts in Missouri.”

According to DNR, drought conditions expanded this week from 82 percent to 94 percent of Missouri impacted.

Drought intensity also increased, with 30 percent of the state now experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions.

A variety of helpful online resources are available here.

The one-stop drought information website features current drought-related news, a series of Missouri drought maps and current condition reports, the U.S. Drought Monitor, Missouri’s Drought Plan and other resources, including information on past droughts.

