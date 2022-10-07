(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri.

It’s located just across from Grand Tower.

Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.

It is currently at 1.24 feet and expected to remain steady for the next several days.

The island is part of the 32-acre Tower Rock Natural Area.

