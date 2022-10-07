Little Grassy Get Down at SIU’s Touch of Nature

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Folks in southern Illinois and surrounding areas can take in some music and festivities this weekend.

Music lovers can check out the Little Grassy Get Down at Southern Illinois University’s Touch of Nature.

You can buy weekend and day passes at the box office on the property.

Touch of Nature Director Brian Croft is excited to bring his passion of music to his workplace.

”Touch of nature is all about getting people outside,” Croft said, “so bridging the outdoors, music and activities just made sense for us. So we really wanted to make this a family event. So we have activities. So we’ll have canoeing, arts and crafts for the kids, we have story walks, we’ll have guided mountain bike rides and everything else. So we got activities and food.”

Options to camp on the grounds are still available.

The music kicks off on Friday, October 7 at 5 p.m. and at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The festival runs through Sunday.

