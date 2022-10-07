Heartland Votes

Little Grassy Get Down at SIU’s Touch of Nature

Jackson County is offering some events for folks in Southern Illinois this weekend
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Folks in southern Illinois and surrounding areas can take in some music and festivities this weekend.

Music lovers can check out the Little Grassy Get Down at Southern Illinois University’s Touch of Nature.

You can buy weekend and day passes at the box office on the property.

Touch of Nature Director Brian Croft is excited to bring his passion of music to his workplace.

”Touch of nature is all about getting people outside,” Croft said, “so bridging the outdoors, music and activities just made sense for us. So we really wanted to make this a family event. So we have activities. So we’ll have canoeing, arts and crafts for the kids, we have story walks, we’ll have guided mountain bike rides and everything else. So we got activities and food.”

Options to camp on the grounds are still available.

The music kicks off on Friday, October 7 at 5 p.m. and at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The festival runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health...
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Boil water advisory lifted for Cape Girardeau
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
The Perry County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is looking for these two men in connection with a...
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle