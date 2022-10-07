Jackson boys soccer defeats Cape Central in a rematch from September

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On September 1st, Cape Central earned their first win over Jackson since 2013. During that span the Indians held a 14-0-1 advantage over the Tigers.

Thursday night, in a rematch on Jackson’s home turf, the Indians got their revenge.

Knotted at 1-1 with just over three minutes remaining in the game, Kayden Crooks scored the eventual game-winner.

“I took it off my laces, took a touch in the air, let it bounce once, then hit one and it just went in,” said Crooks. “I was so happy.”

The matchups between the Tigers and Indians this season has brought new life to their longstanding feud.

“The Jackson-Cape rivalry is back,” said Jackson Head Coach Zack Walton. “You could feel it tonight.”

