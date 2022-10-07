Heartland Votes

Jackson boys soccer defeats Cape Central in a rematch from September

Jackson boys soccer defeats Cape Central in September rematch.
By Jess Todd
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On September 1st, Cape Central earned their first win over Jackson since 2013. During that span the Indians held a 14-0-1 advantage over the Tigers.

Thursday night, in a rematch on Jackson’s home turf, the Indians got their revenge.

Knotted at 1-1 with just over three minutes remaining in the game, Kayden Crooks scored the eventual game-winner.

“I took it off my laces, took a touch in the air, let it bounce once, then hit one and it just went in,” said Crooks. “I was so happy.”

The matchups between the Tigers and Indians this season has brought new life to their longstanding feud.

“The Jackson-Cape rivalry is back,” said Jackson Head Coach Zack Walton. “You could feel it tonight.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Perry County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is looking for these two men in connection with a...
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
City of Cape Girardeau hopes to make decision to lift or extend boil water advisory Fri. afternoon
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying...
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health...
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 10/6
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 10/6
Jackson boys soccer defeats Cape Central in September rematch.
Cape Central vs Jackson boys soccer highlights
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 10/6/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 10/6/2022
Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) talks to Jordan Baker (71) during the sixth inning...
Royals announce Mike Matheny, Cal Eldred will not return next season