Hundreds without power in Cape Girardeau

According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of 10:30 a.m. 2,393 customers in Cape Girardeau County were without power.(WALB)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7.

According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of 10:30 a.m. 2,393 customers in Cape Girardeau County were without power.

A spokesperson with Ameren said the outage was caused by an equipment issue when a switch on the system failed.

Power is expected to be restored within an hour.

