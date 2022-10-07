Heartland Votes

Hundreds gathered for Project Hope in Cape Girardeau

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people needing community resources gathered at a one-stop shop event for employment resources, medical assessments and dental care.

The 14th Annual Project Hope was Friday, October 7 at the Osage Centre.

It was sponsored by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.

The executive director told us this event makes a real impact in terms of helping low income families in Cape Girardeau.

”People come they come with all sorts of needs,” Melissa Stickel, executive director, said. “The ones that we probably see the most predominant is housing and then medical, health care, dental is a huge one and then food even though it seems like there’s food abundantly everywhere. People are still hungry when they show up, but people have all sorts of things going on in their lives and that’s why we have service providers of all sorts here.”

More than 50 service providers were present to help meet the need of those in the community.

