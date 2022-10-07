Heartland Votes

Heartland native James Naile discusses Cardinals post-season

Cardinals pitcher and Charleston native James Naile was back in his hometown on Friday.
Cardinals pitcher and Charleston native James Naile was back in his hometown on Friday.(Noland Cook/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 7, 2022
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals pitcher and Charleston native James Naile was back in his hometown on Friday, October 7.

While he isn’t currently on the team’s post-season roster, if the Cardinals win it all, it appears he would be eligible to get a World Series ring.

“I think I would get a ring now,” he said. “If you play in the regular season, maybe you get a ring, not sure on that, but I think that’s how it works. I’m definitely rooting for them; hope they win one for all of us. That would be incredible.”

Naile made his Major League debut in June when he was moved from the Memphis AAA roster.

