Heartland native James Naile discusses Cardinals post-season

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals pitcher and Charleston native James Naile was back in his hometown on Friday, October 7.

While he isn’t currently on the team’s post-season roster, if the Cardinals win it all, it appears he would be eligible to get a World Series ring.

“I think I would get a ring now,” he said. “If you play in the regular season, maybe you get a ring, not sure on that, but I think that’s how it works. I’m definitely rooting for them; hope they win one for all of us. That would be incredible.”

Naile made his Major League debut in June when he was moved from the Memphis AAA roster.

