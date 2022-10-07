Heartland Votes

Heartland Football Friday 10/7

Sports Director Todd Richards previews Week 8 of Heartland Football Friday!
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - It’s Week 8 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Herrin at West Frankfort.

You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard.

Here are our HFF match-ups for October 7:

Missouri

  • NMCC at Perryville
  • Confluence Prep at Jackson
  • Chaffee at Scott City
  • Sikeston at Cape Central
  • Kennett at Dexter
  • Hayti at Kelly
  • Farmington at Poplar Bluff
  • East Prairie at Doniphan

Illinois

  • Herrin at West Frankfort (Game of Night)
  • Harrisburg at Murphysboro

All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.

Be sure to watch Heartland News at 10 for recaps on all the action from tonight.

Send us photos and videos from your favorite games below!

