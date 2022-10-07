Heartland Football Friday 10/7

(KFVS) - It’s Week 8 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Herrin at West Frankfort.

You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard.

Here are our HFF match-ups for October 7:

Missouri

NMCC at Perryville

Confluence Prep at Jackson

Chaffee at Scott City

Sikeston at Cape Central

Kennett at Dexter

Hayti at Kelly

Farmington at Poplar Bluff

East Prairie at Doniphan

Illinois

Herrin at West Frankfort (Game of Night)

Harrisburg at Murphysboro

All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.

Be sure to watch Heartland News at 10 for recaps on all the action from tonight.

