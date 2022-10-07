Heartland Football Friday 10/7
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - It’s Week 8 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!
We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Herrin at West Frankfort.
You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard.
Here are our HFF match-ups for October 7:
Missouri
- NMCC at Perryville
- Confluence Prep at Jackson
- Chaffee at Scott City
- Sikeston at Cape Central
- Kennett at Dexter
- Hayti at Kelly
- Farmington at Poplar Bluff
- East Prairie at Doniphan
Illinois
- Herrin at West Frankfort (Game of Night)
- Harrisburg at Murphysboro
All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.
Be sure to watch Heartland News at 10 for recaps on all the action from tonight.
Send us photos and videos from your favorite games below!
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.