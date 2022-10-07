Gov. Parson orders Capitol Dome lighted red for fallen firefighters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol Dome lighted red in honor of fallen firefighters.

It will begin at sunset on Saturday, October 8 and end at sunrise on Sunday, October 9.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the lighting coincides with the annual memorial weekend of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and its Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters tribute, which is held Oct. 8-9 at the National Fire Academy.

It also calls attention to National Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 9-15.

“Across Missouri and the nation, firefighters take on tremendous risks to protect their fellow citizens, not just from fires, but at traffic crashes, natural disasters, and other life-threatening emergencies,” Governor Parson said. “We will light the Capitol red to honor our fallen firefighters, who paid the ultimate price for their devotion to saving lives and protecting property. We ask Missourians to show their appreciation of the men and women of the fire service through fire safety, including planning and practicing two ways out of each room in their homes to be prepared in case of a fire.”

According to the release, the color red was chosen because it represents firefighters across the state and nation.

