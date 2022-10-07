Heartland Votes

Frost likely this weekend

By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We will see the coldest air so far this season across the Heartland this weekend. For this evening we have a frost advisory out for our northern counties. Skies will remain clear and winds will die down later this evening. Temperatures will fall through the 50s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the middle 30s north to middle 40s far south.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will range from the lower 60s far north to the upper 60s south. Saturday night temperatures will drop rapidly after sunset. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the lower to middle 30s with wide spread frost likely.

