FROST is likely this weekend!

First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 10/7/2022
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Northern counties are now under a frost advisory for the early morning hours of Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday morning, conditions will be even better for a widespread frost across all of the Heartland. Your Friday evening plans will be chilly too, so make sure to layer up as temperatures fall into the 50s through the evening. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s and 40s. Saturday will also be cool. Highs on Saturday will only make it into the lower 60s north and mid to upper 70s south. Sunday morning will be the coldest morning, with widespread 30s. Some areas could even dip below freezing in our northern counties and protected valleys. We start our warm up on Sunday. Highs should make it back into the lower and mid 70s in most areas.

First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 10/7/2022
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/7
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 10/7
