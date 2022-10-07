Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Forecast

Cooler air arrives for the weekend.....chance of frost next couple nights....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An overnight (dry) cold front will introduce a shot of cooler air just in time for the weekend.  Official highs today will range from the mid 60s northeast to the mid 70s southwest….and there will be a bit of a northerly breeze as well.  Skies should be clear with cool and less breezy conditions after sunset…and by tomorrow morning most areas will be in the 30s.  It will likely be just cold enough for some patchy frost Saturday morning, especially in parts of SE MO and S IL.  Sunday morning will likely be a few degrees colder and frost will be more widespread and heavier.

Next will bring a quick warming trend again,  especially about Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs back into the low to mid 80s.  A stronger cold front  arrives about Wednesday night.  Models have been advertising just enough moisture for a few showers or even a thunderstorm Wednesday night into early  Thursday with this front,  but overall amounts and coverage are looking pretty sparse, so it is possible that once again many areas may not get any rainfall with this system.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health...
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
City of Cape Girardeau hopes to make decision to lift or extend boil water advisory Fri. afternoon
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
The Perry County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is looking for these two men in connection with a...
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 10/6
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 10/6
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/6/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/6/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/6/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/6/2022
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Turning cooler across the Heartland