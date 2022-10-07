First Alert Friday Forecast

An overnight (dry) cold front will introduce a shot of cooler air just in time for the weekend. Official highs today will range from the mid 60s northeast to the mid 70s southwest….and there will be a bit of a northerly breeze as well. Skies should be clear with cool and less breezy conditions after sunset…and by tomorrow morning most areas will be in the 30s. It will likely be just cold enough for some patchy frost Saturday morning, especially in parts of SE MO and S IL. Sunday morning will likely be a few degrees colder and frost will be more widespread and heavier.

Next will bring a quick warming trend again, especially about Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs back into the low to mid 80s. A stronger cold front arrives about Wednesday night. Models have been advertising just enough moisture for a few showers or even a thunderstorm Wednesday night into early Thursday with this front, but overall amounts and coverage are looking pretty sparse, so it is possible that once again many areas may not get any rainfall with this system.

