Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cooler air arrives; patchy frost possible overnight

A beautiful fall day at Devil's Kitchen Lake in southern Illinois.
A beautiful fall day at Devil's Kitchen Lake in southern Illinois.(Source: cNews/)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today will feel more like fall with cooler temperatures.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid 60s northeast to the mid 70s southwest.

There will also be a noticeable northerly breeze, which will elevate the fire danger because of prolonged dry conditions.

After sunset it will be less breezy and cooler with temps in the mid to upper 50s when football games kick off.

Overnight, temps will fall into the 30s, which will likely be just cold enough for some patch frost Saturday morning in parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Frost will be more widespread and heavier Sunday morning.

The weekend is looking sunny with highs in the 60s on Saturday and slightly warmer Sunday in the 70s.

A quick warming trend arrives early next week with highs back in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Wednesday night into Thursday morning, there is a slight chance a front will bring a few showers or even a thunderstorm, but rainfall amounts are looking very sparse. Some areas may not get any rainfall with this system.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health...
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
City of Cape Girardeau hopes to make decision to lift or extend boil water advisory Fri. afternoon
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
The Perry County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is looking for these two men in connection with a...
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
A sunny fall day at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County, Ill.
First Alert: Temps to drop Friday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Turning cooler across the Heartland
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Much cooler weather expected the next few days