First Alert: Cooler air arrives; patchy frost possible overnight

(KFVS) - Today will feel more like fall with cooler temperatures.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid 60s northeast to the mid 70s southwest.

There will also be a noticeable northerly breeze, which will elevate the fire danger because of prolonged dry conditions.

After sunset it will be less breezy and cooler with temps in the mid to upper 50s when football games kick off.

Overnight, temps will fall into the 30s, which will likely be just cold enough for some patch frost Saturday morning in parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Frost will be more widespread and heavier Sunday morning.

The weekend is looking sunny with highs in the 60s on Saturday and slightly warmer Sunday in the 70s.

A quick warming trend arrives early next week with highs back in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Wednesday night into Thursday morning, there is a slight chance a front will bring a few showers or even a thunderstorm, but rainfall amounts are looking very sparse. Some areas may not get any rainfall with this system.

