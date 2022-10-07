Drought impacting fall harvest

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - At Perryville’s Pumpkin Farm, they grow all kinds of crops; corn, soy beans, and of course...pumpkins.

According to Dianna Koenig, this farm has been in the family for over 100 years.

She said, “Our early patch of pumpkins, maybe about 60 percent came up. In normal years...your early planted corn will get a better yield because it does not hit the hot dry weather in June.”

She also said not getting enough rain back in the hot weather of June impacted the current crops being produced now...and some soy beans are so dry they’re popping out of the pods.

However, Perryville’s Pumpkin Farm still has crops and pumpkins to pick.

They’re open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until October 31.

