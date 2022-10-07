Corn Days Oct. 7-8 in Carmi, Ill.

CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) - They’ve got the corn!

Corn Days will be Friday, October 7 through Saturday, October 8.

The free event is held each year on the second weekend in October and features a parade, music, car show, pageant and more.

Read more about the festivities here.

Starting at noon on Thursday, Oct. 6, Church Street between Main and Cherry Streets will be closed.

According to an alert from the Carmi Police Department, Walnut St. between Main and Cherry Streets will be partially blocked starting on Thursday night to allow for the setup of the main stage on Friday morning.

They said any vehicles parked on Main St. between Main Cross and Jessup St. after 3 p.m. on Friday are subject to being towed at the owner’s expense.

No on is allowed through during this time other than vendors setting up.

Police say a detour will be available from East Main St. to Locust, onto Cherry St. and then onto Oak St. It will be in place until about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Any vehicles parked along the detour route on Locust and Cherry after 3 pm Friday are also subject to being towed.

The parade starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and all traffic will be diverted at Main onto Fairground Road and then onto Oak St for the detour around Main until it’s over.

Police reminded the public that alcohol is not allowed to be taken outside of the bar establishments unless there is a secured area that is not accessible to the general public.

Also, no alcohol is allowed in or adjacent to any street or alley or on or adjacent to the public sidewalks.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.