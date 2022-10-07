Heartland Votes

Cardinals host the Phillies in Game 1 of NL Wild Card Series

The St. Louis Cardinals play the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series
cardinals playoffs
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (93-69, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

St. Louis; Friday, 2:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-7, 2.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -140, Phillies +120

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

St. Louis has a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record at home. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 40-41 record in road games and an 87-75 record overall. The Phillies rank fourth in the NL with 205 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Friday's game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 31 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 57 RBI for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 7-for-20 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 46 home runs, 86 walks and 94 RBI while hitting .218 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 10-for-27 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.50 ERA, even run differential

Phillies: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: day-to-day (hand), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

