Heartland Votes

Turning cooler across the Heartland

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 10/6/2022
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A cold front has moved through the area but the much cooler air will not move in until late tomorrow. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Readings will fall through the 60s during the late evening hours. Lows tomorrow morning will range from the upper 40s north to the middle 50s south .

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Northerly winds will gust up to 20 miles per hour during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will be an elevated fire danger tomorrow afternoon.

Friday night temperatures will continue to drop. If you are heading to any area football games kick off temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s with readings falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the end of the games. A wide spread frost still appears likely Sunday morning,

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook