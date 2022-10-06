Heartland Votes

Tenn. woman arrested in connection with 2020 murder of her husband

Keleta Turnage, 51, of Troy, Tenn., was arrested on Wednesday, October 5 and charged with the...
Keleta Turnage, 51, of Troy, Tenn., was arrested on Wednesday, October 5 and charged with the murder of her husband.(Obion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with the death of her husband in 2020.

Keleta Turnage, 51, of Troy, Tenn., was arrested on Wednesday, October 5.

According to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, on June 24, 2020, deputies were dispatched to a home on Marion Thompson Drive in Troy for a report of possible shots fired.

When they arrived, they found Bobby Turnage dead in his driveway from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies say Keleta Turnage was on scene and told them her husband shot himself during an argument.

According to the sheriff’s office, evidence was presented to the October 2022 term of Grand Jury in which a True Bill was granted allowing the sheriff’s office to officially charge Keleta Turnage with the murder of her husband.

She is currently being held at the Obion County Jail and is set for arraignment in Obion County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

