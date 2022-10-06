Heartland Votes

Police say suspect identified in connection with storage unit burglary

Caruthersville Police say a suspect has been identified in connection with a burglary at a...
Caruthersville Police say a suspect has been identified in connection with a burglary at a storage unit in town.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A break-in at a storage unit in Caruthersville is under investigation.

Officers investigating said several items were stolen from one storage unit in town.

It’s believed the burglary may have happened in the past.

Caruthersville Police said a suspect has been identified in connection with the burglary of the storage unit and this remains an active investigation.

No other details are being released at this time.

