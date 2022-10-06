Police say suspect identified in connection with storage unit burglary

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A break-in at a storage unit in Caruthersville is under investigation.

Officers investigating said several items were stolen from one storage unit in town.

It’s believed the burglary may have happened in the past.

Caruthersville Police said a suspect has been identified in connection with the burglary of the storage unit and this remains an active investigation.

No other details are being released at this time.

