Much cooler weather expected the next few days

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Today will be the warmest day, with many areas making it well into the 80s. Tonight will be breezy, but not too cold. Lows will only dip into the upper 40s and 50s. We will start to feel the cooler air through the day on Friday. Highs will be in the lower 70s south and mid/upper 60s north. It will also be breezy with northerly winds, making it feel even cooler. Highs will be the coolest Saturday, with all of the Heartland only topping out in the 60s for highs. Saturday night into Sunday will be the coldest night, a widespread frost is likely, and a freeze is possible in northern areas.

