Mo. farmers have one month to win $5,000 to donate to nonprofits

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri farmers only have one month left to enroll for a chance to win a $5,000 donation, to which they can direct to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school or youth agriculture group. The donation funds will come from the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program.

Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects. Through their history in Mo, Bayer Fund has distributed almost $4M to organizations that make a positive mark in their community.

“Grow Communities is a special program because we work closely with farmers to find and fund nonprofit organizations that make a positive impact in their communities,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President. “Every year, we hear from farmers and Grow Communities recipients who tell us the dollars are making a difference. Because of this feedback, the Bayer Fund team is excited to help strengthen rural communities through this program.”

The deadline for those who want to apply for the chance to win a $5,000 donation is November 1. Local farmers can enter for a chance to win online at www.americasfarmers.com or by calling 1-877-267-3332 toll-free.

Farmers are eligible to enroll if they are 21 years of age or older and are actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of any crop. Winners will be announced in February 2023.

