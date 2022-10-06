Heartland Votes

Mo. farmers have one month to win $5,000 to donate to nonprofits

Missouri farmers only have one month left to enroll for a chance to win a $5,000 donation, to...
Missouri farmers only have one month left to enroll for a chance to win a $5,000 donation, to which they can direct to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school or youth agriculture group. The donation funds will come from the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program.(WSAW)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri farmers only have one month left to enroll for a chance to win a $5,000 donation, to which they can direct to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school or youth agriculture group. The donation funds will come from the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program.

Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects. Through their history in Mo, Bayer Fund has distributed almost $4M to organizations that make a positive mark in their community.

“Grow Communities is a special program because we work closely with farmers to find and fund nonprofit organizations that make a positive impact in their communities,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President. “Every year, we hear from farmers and Grow Communities recipients who tell us the dollars are making a difference. Because of this feedback, the Bayer Fund team is excited to help strengthen rural communities through this program.”

The deadline for those who want to apply for the chance to win a $5,000 donation is November 1. Local farmers can enter for a chance to win online at www.americasfarmers.com or by calling 1-877-267-3332 toll-free.

Farmers are eligible to enroll if they are 21 years of age or older and are actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of any crop. Winners will be announced in February 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Perry County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is looking for these two men in connection with a...
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory to remain a few more days; conserve water request lifted
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying...
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36

Latest News

We could get an update any minute; but for now, that boil advisory in Cape Girardeau remains in...
Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency
You still have time to take advantage of the Cape County Health Department's flu shot clinic....
Flu shots recommended now; Booster shots recommended for some patients
A west Tennessee woman's accused of murdering her husband. This comes after an investigation...
West Tennessee woman accused of murdering husband in June, 2020
A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health...
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme