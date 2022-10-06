Heartland Votes

McDonald’s confirms iconic Halloween pails are coming back this month

According to a news release, the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will...
According to a news release, the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will return Oct. 18 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – After weeks of rumors, McDonald’s confirmed that its beloved Halloween pail Happy Meals are indeed coming back this year.

According to a news release, the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will return Oct. 18 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The buckets will hold your Happy Meal of choice.

In social media posts Thursday, McDonald’s shared a photo of the pails with the caption, “Guess who’s coming back.”

The Halloween pails holding Happy Meals first debuted in 1986 and were last seen in 2016.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Perry County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is looking for these two men in connection with a...
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory to remain a few more days; conserve water request lifted
A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying...
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
Haga allegedly touched a child under the age of 14 in inappropriate ways.
Poplar Bluff man arrested on charges of child molestation, child endangerment

Latest News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul greets President Joe Biden Thursday as he arrives at Stewart Air...
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races
Some communities in the Heartland are issuing burn bans because of a lack of rain and extremely...
Burn bans issued in the Heartland
The Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando, where a Missouri teen fell to his...
Florida drop tower will be taken down after teen’s death
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana throws during the first inning in the second...
Cardinals announce Quintana, Mikolas as Wild Card Series starters