Low water levels causes delay in shipments on the Mississippi

URSA, Illinois (WGEM) - As farmers continue to work through harvest season, the goods that they produce could be seeing delays in shipment.

Due to the the ongoing drought impacting much of the Tri-State area, the Mississippi River is seeing low water levels.

Mississippi River Water Level Graph (National Weather Service)

Lower water levels mean barge traffic will have to take extra precautions.

Ursa Farmers Cooperative (UFC) General Manager Roger Hugenberg said the barges that are filled and shipped by UFC now must have less grain to make them easier to transport in shallow waters.

“Another things is that they are restricting navigation to just daylight hours so that the tugboat captains and things, the tugboat captains can actually see the low water areas and also so they don’t have to meet another boat in the middle and one of them running the risk of being outside of the channel and going to ground,” said Hugenberg.

The Commercial Merchandiser for Ursa Farmers Cooperation, Scott Meyer said these shipment delays impact how quickly the facility is able to ship corn and beans throughout the country.

Meyer said Tri-State residents shouldn’t see a huge spike in grain prices on grocery shelves because of the barge traffic.

“Regarding your food prices, probably not a significant adjustment of those, but for the local AG community, it does affect us and how much we can get, you know, for our goods and services and that obviously affects the local economy,” said Meyer.

Hugenberg said significant rainfall is his desired solution.

“So one of two things are going to have to happen, either water’s gonna have to happen or the harvest is gonna have to be over and I’m fearful now that there’s no real rain in the forecast and so that’s gonna be an issue, it’s gonna be a real issue,” said Hugenberg.

While the Ursa Farmers Cooperation is seeing delays in their shipment of goods, officials said they are still working with farmers to take in the crops they’re producing.

The co-op will continue to store farmer’s goods until they are ready and safe to be shipped.

