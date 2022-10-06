How the drought is impacting food costs

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Agriculture officials say the dry conditions are making it harder for crops to make it to the shelves.

A shopper, Teresa Bradham said, “It’s a challenge, it’s a challenge everyday. You cut down on everything, you pinch pennies everywhere, and you watch what’s on sale. My husband is a truck driver... and he delivers stuff and it takes a lot to get it to the store, and when you pay more money to have to order and get it delivered with the gas prices and diesel prices, it drives the food up.”

The assistant manager at Food Giant in Sikeston, Elijah Pace, mentioned he’s been getting wrong amounts of produce in, and possibly thought the drought might have some thing to do with it.

He said, “We’ve been shorted a lot...a lot. I mean, we get maybe 50 percent of what we order, maybe 45% of what we order.”

The dry conditions in Sikeston have not too many farmers planting crops right now, according to Barry Bean with the Missouri Farm Bureau.

He said, “In our case, fortunately, at least fortunately for us, on our operation and for my neighbors down in the boot heel, for most of us, we’re essentially through with most of the growing season before it turned off dry.”

The consumer report said groceries are up 13.5 percent compared to last year.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.