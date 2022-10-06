Heartland Votes

How the drought is impacting food costs

The consumer report said groceries are up 13.5 percent compared to last year.
The consumer report said groceries are up 13.5 percent compared to last year.(Jeffrey Bullard)
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Agriculture officials say the dry conditions are making it harder for crops to make it to the shelves.

A shopper, Teresa Bradham said, “It’s a challenge, it’s a challenge everyday. You cut down on everything, you pinch pennies everywhere, and you watch what’s on sale. My husband is a truck driver... and he delivers stuff and it takes a lot to get it to the store, and when you pay more money to have to order and get it delivered with the gas prices and diesel prices, it drives the food up.”

The assistant manager at Food Giant in Sikeston, Elijah Pace, mentioned he’s been getting wrong amounts of produce in, and possibly thought the drought might have some thing to do with it.

He said, “We’ve been shorted a lot...a lot. I mean, we get maybe 50 percent of what we order, maybe 45% of what we order.”

The dry conditions in Sikeston have not too many farmers planting crops right now, according to Barry Bean with the Missouri Farm Bureau.

He said, “In our case, fortunately, at least fortunately for us, on our operation and for my neighbors down in the boot heel, for most of us, we’re essentially through with most of the growing season before it turned off dry.”

The consumer report said groceries are up 13.5 percent compared to last year.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Cape Girardeau mayor urges residents to take boil water advisory seriously, says advisory will last for next few days
The Perry County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is looking for these two men in connection with a...
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Southeast Missouri State University will reopen its campuses and classes will be back in...
Southeast Missouri State University to reopen Thurs. following water main break
Haga allegedly touched a child under the age of 14 in inappropriate ways.
Poplar Bluff man arrested on charges of child molestation, child endangerment

Latest News

Heartland Headlines @ 9PM on 10/5/2022
Heartland Headlines @ 9PM on 10/5/2022
Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town...
Mehner exits Cape City government
Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Perry County Sheriff's...
Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County
Cape Girardeau City Water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water...
City of Cape running two rounds of tests of water