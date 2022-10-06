Heartland Votes

Homecoming at SIUC is a ‘Saluki Walk of Fame’ Oct. 10-15

The theme for SIUC's homecoming this year, “Saluki Walk of Fame,” is an ode to old Hollywood...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Homecoming will be October 10-15 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The theme, “Saluki Walk of Fame,” is an ode to old Hollywood glamour while celebrating past and present famous Salukis.

Check out a full list of events here.

According to SIUC, the fun begins on Oct. 10 with a kickoff celebration at Faner Plaza featuring a fair showcasing campus student organizations from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a homecoming pep rally at 5:30 p.m.

Online voting for the homecoming court will be from noon on Tuesday through noon on Friday.

Faculty and staff will be getting in the homecoming spirit with the annual door decorating contest. Judging takes place the morning of Oct. 11.

The homecoming parade will travel Illinois Avenue onto campus starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Salukis will take on Western Illinois starting at 2 p.m., but you won’t want to miss the pre-game festivities inside the stadium.

There will be a flyover during the National Anthem, about 1:50 p.m., featuring multiple U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft with 1999 Saluki aviation alumnus Joshua Rose as the lead pilot.

