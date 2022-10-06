Gov. Beshear announces new ‘Team Kentucky’ license plate option

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In addition to the current standard license plate design, Governor Andy Beshear has announced Kentucky will soon offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option.

“Everyone has a place on Team Kentucky, and these new license plates give motorists more options to showcase their state pride,” Gov. Beshear said. “From supporting our neighbors during a natural disaster or pandemic, to looking out for the safety of others as we travel across the commonwealth, Kentuckians always unite and show that Team Kentucky spirit.”

The governor says the new design showcases state pride, unity and strength, and pays homage to the commonwealth’s famous Kentucky Bluegrass.

“Team Kentucky is a unifying message and seeing these new plates on the road will offer a daily reminder that despite our differences, we’re stronger together and we are each doing our part to build a better Kentucky,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.

According to the governor’s office, the plates will be available for purchase in every county clerk’s office starting Monday, Oct. 24.

Fees for standard issue plates will remain $21 when it’s time to renew. Kentuckians who would like to purchase the new standard plate before they are due to renew will pay $3.

The new license plate designs will be offered on flat aluminum plates as part of cabinet’s transition to more efficient digital printing in 2020.

The new plates were designed and printed at no additional cost to the state. The two standard license plate options continue to include the option to have the words “In God We Trust” added to the plate.

If you would like a new Team Kentucky plate, please contact your county clerk starting Monday, Oct. 24 to confirm the plates are available in your county.

The governor says the new Team Kentucky plate is only a new option and does not require that your current plates be changed.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.