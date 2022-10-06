Gas prices on the rise again in the Heartland

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - After a price break at the pump over the past several weeks, gas prices are going up again across the country and here in the Heartland.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of unleaded sits at $3.86 a gallon.

Missouri’s average right now, $3.43 a gallon. That’s up 3 cents from Wednesday and 52 cents higher than a year ago.

In Kentucky, you’ll pay $3.46 a gallon, that’s also up 3 cents from yesterday. Last year at this time, the commonwealth’s average price sat at $3.03.

Now to Illinois, where you’ll see the highest prices in the Heartland. The average price per gallon today $4.38 a gallon.

The CEO for the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association says two gasoline refineries were shut down due to fires. One in Indiana and one in Ohio.

According to AAA, the price per gallon a week ago was around $3.87 in the Carbondale-Marion metro area. And now the Average price is $4.15 a gallon.

That’s a pretty good jump in a week and causing sticker shock again for drivers.

“I kind of try and stay put and try and drive in town more than just travel because it’s just horrible, on the mileage on my car,” said Asheli Miller, a Carterville resident.

Another driver agreed, saying the prices at the pump are putting a burden on her wallet.

“Horrible. It’s taking everything I have just to make it back and forth to work and that’s horrible,” said Elizabeth Johnson, a Christopher resident.

Drivers in Illinois can expect another increase at the pump in 2023 because of the state’s gas tax increases that will take effect on January 1 and July 1.

The legislation delayed the hikes until after the midterm elections.

According to Josh Sharp, CEO of the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association, OPEC is reducing oil exports and driving up the price for a barrel of oil.

Sharp said we should see some relief at the pump in the near future.

“Due to demand being lower in the fall and winter months, having demand fall off as we get into the winter months will, I think, help ease the price of gas somewhat,” Sharp said. “I don’t expect it to go get like we saw this summer where it continues to climb.”

