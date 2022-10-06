Heartland Votes

Flags for the fallen: Senators begin weekend of remembrance for firefighters lost in duty

“Those who run to the scene, run to a burning building, run to an accident... these are the men and women that are there for us.”
By Peter Zampa and Natalie Grim
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Oct. 8-9, 148 fallen firefighters will be honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland. A short drive south, in Washington, D.C, at a Capitol Hill fire station, senators took time to remember those lives lost.

“Recognizing the service of our first responders, like our fallen firefighters, is really very fitting and a very meaningful tribute,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), the chair of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus.

Flags that once flew above the Capitol Building will soon belong to the families of fallen heroes.

Members of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus presented the flags to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to be used for the upcoming memorial weekend.

“Those who run to the scene, run to a burning building, run to an accident... these are the men and women that are there for us, first and foremost,” said Murkowski. “And unfortunately, tragically, we see lives that are lost.”

600 family members and friends from across the country will travel to pay tribute to their loved ones at a candlelight vigil and memorial ceremonies.

“It’s very important that we recognize the sacrifices those firefighters have made,” said Ron Siarnicki, the executive director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. “And secondly, that the families know there’s a grateful nation for what those firefighters did to protect their neighbors, their communities.”

From coast to coast, the foundation is encouraging homes and fire departments to be lit up in red and ring bells on Sunday morning to thank the heroes of their communities.

For more information about the weekend—visit firehero.org.

