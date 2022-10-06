First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

We’ll be warming up today ahead of a dry cold front that will push through NW to SE later Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing cooler conditions and maybe even a little frost over the weekend. In the meantime, today will end up as mainly sunny, dry and warmer. Highs should climb to the 80 to 85 range. A few clouds but no precip likely overnight with the passing front, and then Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. With breezy, dry conditions on Friday there will be an enhanced fire danger.

We’ll likely get just cold enough for some scattered or patchy frost Friday and Saturday nights, as official lows drop well into the 30s. Otherwise the weekend will be dry and pleasant, with highs in the 60s Saturday and 70s on Sunday. There still looks to be at least a slight chance of showers about mid-week next week, but even this system is looking fairly dry at this point so any rainfall is likely to be scattered and light…mainly Wednesday night into Thursday.

