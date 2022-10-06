Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Warming up today ahead of a Friday cool-down....plus....slight chance of rain next week?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll be warming up today ahead of a dry cold front that will push through NW to SE later Thursday night into Friday morning,  bringing cooler conditions and maybe even a little frost over the weekend.  In the meantime,  today will end up as mainly sunny, dry and warmer.  Highs should climb to the 80 to 85 range.  A few clouds but no precip likely overnight with the passing front,  and then Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cooler.  With breezy, dry conditions on Friday there will be an enhanced fire danger.

We’ll likely get just cold enough for some scattered or patchy frost Friday and Saturday nights,  as official lows drop well into the 30s.  Otherwise the weekend will be dry and pleasant, with highs in the 60s Saturday and 70s on Sunday.   There still looks to be at least a slight chance of showers about mid-week next week,  but even this system is looking fairly dry at this point so any rainfall is likely to be scattered and light…mainly Wednesday night into Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Perry County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is looking for these two men in connection with a...
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Cape Girardeau mayor urges residents to take boil water advisory seriously, says advisory will last for next few days
Haga allegedly touched a child under the age of 14 in inappropriate ways.
Poplar Bluff man arrested on charges of child molestation, child endangerment
A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying...
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
Emergency crews rushed to a rollover crash on Highway OO in Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday...
Crews respond to rollover crash near Burfordville

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/5/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/5/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/5/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/5/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/5/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/5/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 10/5/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 10/5/2022