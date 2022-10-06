Heartland Votes

First Alert: Summer-like today ahead of drop in temps Friday

A sunny fall day at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County, Ill.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today will feel more like summer, but a drop in temperatures is around the corner.

Afternoon highs will range from 80 to 85 degrees under sunny skies.

A few clouds move into the Heartland overnight with the passing of a cold front.

No rain is expected, but the front will bring the coolest temps of the fall season.

Highs will struggle to reach the upper 60s on Friday.

There will also be an enhanced fire danger because of breezy and dry conditions.

It could get cold enough for scattered or patchy frost Friday and Saturday night as lows drop well into the 30s.

This weekend is looking pleasant, but cool, with highs in the 60s Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

The next chance for rain arrives about mid-week next week, but it is likely to be scattered and light because the system is looking fairly dry at this point.

