Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund.

The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101 jobs, retain 75 jobs, and affect 3,000 families.

“As I travel throughout the Missouri Bootheel and listen to community leaders, it is clear that infrastructure upgrades are among the state’s greatest needs,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman, Dr. Corey Wiggins. “Accessible roads, reliable water and sewer services, and secure flood protection are essential in order to maintain existing businesses, attract new industries, and keep a community healthy and thriving.”

Three projects have been funded by the CIF.

  • Twin Cities Industrial Park Infrastructure Improvements in Cabool, Mo.
    • $1M investment from DRA
  • Sikeston Business, Education, and Technology Park Project in Sikeston, Mo.
    • $1,013,860 investment from DRA
  • Pemiscot County Road Expansion in Caruthersville, Mo.
    • $307,000 investment from DRA

DRA’s investment is said to improve water, draining, and transportation infrastructure projects to help build safer, more resilient communities throughout Missouri.

