City of Cape Girardeau hires new finance director

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city announced its new finance director.

Lisa Mills was hired as the city’s first CPA to fill the vacant role of finance director, effective October 17.

According to the city, Mills graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a BS in Business Administration; Concentration Accounting and Finance, holds a certificate as a Certified Public Accountant, issued by the Missouri State Board of Accountancy, and is a member of Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants.

They said Mills has years of experience in accounting, finance, financial management, auditing, managing and development of information systems and leading and developing teams.

Mills will be taking over the position from Dustin Ziebold, who announced in September he was resigning.

