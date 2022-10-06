Heartland Votes

Carbondale police looking for volunteers for ‘Pumpkin Patrol’

The Halloween safety patrol will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for volunteers for its “Pumpkin Patrol.”

Volunteers will wear orange safety vests and drive vehicles with the Pumpkin Patrol logo. According to the a release from the Carbondale Police Department, they’ll patrol areas of the community where kids go to trick or treat.

While police strongly encourage adults to accompany children, they say the volunteers will help find any potential hazards and be available for children in case they feel threatened.

If you’re interested in being on the Pumpkin Patrol, you can contact Officer Randy Mathis at 618-457-3200, ext. 402 or send an email to rmathis@explorecarbondale.com.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, they have sponsored the Pumpkin Patrol since 1992.

