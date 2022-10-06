Carbondale police looking for volunteers for ‘Pumpkin Patrol’

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for volunteers for its “Pumpkin Patrol.”

The Halloween safety patrol will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

Volunteers will wear orange safety vests and drive vehicles with the Pumpkin Patrol logo. According to the a release from the Carbondale Police Department, they’ll patrol areas of the community where kids go to trick or treat.

While police strongly encourage adults to accompany children, they say the volunteers will help find any potential hazards and be available for children in case they feel threatened.

If you’re interested in being on the Pumpkin Patrol, you can contact Officer Randy Mathis at 618-457-3200, ext. 402 or send an email to rmathis@explorecarbondale.com.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, they have sponsored the Pumpkin Patrol since 1992.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.