Women for Change to hold community event in Carbondale

By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Women for Change, a grassroots organization in Carbondale, is set to hold their annual “The Big Event” on Saturday, October 8.

The community event will be held at Attucks Park from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now!”

It is to reflect how unity in the Carbondale community is better when everyone works together with diversity and inclusion.

The event features a unity march, music, entertainment, vendors, prizes, Bobby McBride Basketball mini-tournament, bouncy houses, face painting and more.

Women for Change is a not for profit organization founded by Ginger Rye Sanders.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, it was started in Carbondale by group of women deciding it was time to stand up and make change in their community on the northeast side of town.

The group’s goal is to “restore a holistic, healthy community-minded atmosphere.”

Some of the projects to improve the community is through beautification projects, such as home, community gardens and picking up litter; by establishing a youth advisory board, advocacy and other projects.

To learn more about Women for Change, click here.

