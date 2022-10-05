“We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived,” says one Heartland sheriff

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A multi-county drug trafficking investigation is underway in western Kentucky.

According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, his office and officers with the Hickman and Carlisle Sheriff’s Offices seized more than 900 doses of suspected fentanyl pills during an undercover drug sting.

This was as of midnight, Tuesday night, October 4.

The pills sold are described as 30mg Percocets, a small blue pill.

A photo shared on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows some of the blue pills being counted by Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert.

Sheriff Hayden said presumptive tests revealed the pills had a presence of fentanyl.

“We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area,” said Hayden on Facebook.

Additional quantities of other opioids, such hydrocodone and guns were also seized during the busts.

Hayden said more details about the investigation, including arrests, will be released later this week.

In the meantime, Hayden wants the public to be aware prescription pain killers on the black market and local drug dealers are, in many cases, laced with fentanyl, which can be deadly.

Hayden reports there has been at least one death and several overdoses suspected of being fentanyl-related in Graves County.

“Do not take a chance as you are playing Russian Roulette with your life or the life of those that you may sell or share these substances with,” said Hayden. “This message is as strong of a warning that we can give.”

