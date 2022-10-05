Heartland Votes

“We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived,” says one Heartland sheriff

This photo shared on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows some of the...
This photo shared on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows some of the suspected fentanyl-laced blue pills seized during an undercover drug bust being counted by Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert.(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A multi-county drug trafficking investigation is underway in western Kentucky.

According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, his office and officers with the Hickman and Carlisle Sheriff’s Offices seized more than 900 doses of suspected fentanyl pills during an undercover drug sting.

This was as of midnight, Tuesday night, October 4.

The pills sold are described as 30mg Percocets, a small blue pill.

A photo shared on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows some of the blue pills being counted by Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert.

Sheriff Hayden said presumptive tests revealed the pills had a presence of fentanyl.

“We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area,” said Hayden on Facebook.

Additional quantities of other opioids, such hydrocodone and guns were also seized during the busts.

Hayden said more details about the investigation, including arrests, will be released later this week.

In the meantime, Hayden wants the public to be aware prescription pain killers on the black market and local drug dealers are, in many cases, laced with fentanyl, which can be deadly.

Hayden reports there has been at least one death and several overdoses suspected of being fentanyl-related in Graves County.

“Do not take a chance as you are playing Russian Roulette with your life or the life of those that you may sell or share these substances with,” said Hayden. “This message is as strong of a warning that we can give.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Cape Girardeau Mayor urges residents to take boil water advisory seriously, says advisory will last for next few days
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Southeast Missouri State University has called off classes and closed all campuses for Tuesday,...
Southeast Missouri State University closed, classes canceled Wednesday due to city water issue
Cape Girardeau Public Schools will be in session on Wednesday and for the remainder of the week.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools back in session Wed. after water main break
The water tower in Jackson, Missouri. (Source: KFVS)
City of Jackson customers asked to conserve water

Latest News

The Women for Change, a grassroots organization in Carbondale, is set to hold their annual “The...
Women for Change to hold community event in Carbondale
Stephan Cannon listens as his public defender Brian Horneyer argues against a ruling by Circuit...
Man convicted in David Dorn’s death to be sentenced today
Preview of 'The Big Event' hosted by Women for Change
Preview of 'The Big Event' hosted by Women for Change
Hundreds of suspected fentanyl-laced pills seized in multi-county drug bust
Hundreds of suspected fentanyl-laced pills seized in multi-county drug bust